Watch Super Excited Dog Accidentally Somersaulting onto a Beach

It’s as cute as it sounds! It’s always amazing how animals can do all these acrobatic stunts from leaps to rolls. Like Rosie for example. She was on a stroll with her owners while playing fetch and the ball accidentally flew across the fence onto the beach, but that didn’t stop her! You can see Rosie doing a rather unintentional somersault on the beach. It’s hilarious and Rosie is okay thankfully! “Even though it looks bad she was fine, brought the ball straight back for another go,” Rosie’s owner, Shannon Johnston, told 9 News.