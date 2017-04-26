Watch Super Excited Dog Accidentally Somersaulting onto a Beach

April 26, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Beach, cute, Cute Animals, Dog, Dog Jumping, fun, Somersault

It’s as cute as it sounds! It’s always amazing how animals can do all these acrobatic stunts from leaps to rolls. Like Rosie for example. She was on a stroll with her owners while playing fetch and the ball accidentally flew across the fence onto the beach, but that didn’t stop her! You can see Rosie doing a rather unintentional somersault on the beach. It’s hilarious and Rosie is okay thankfully! “Even though it looks bad she was fine, brought the ball straight back for another go,” Rosie’s owner, Shannon Johnston, told 9 News.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live