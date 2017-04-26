The World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino Just Joined Tinder

Sudan is the last male Northern White Rhino on Earth.

In order to get the word out of the plight of this critically endangered species, his home at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy partnered with the dating app Tinder and created a profile for the animal, where his profile reads that “the fate of my species literally depends on me.”

Tinder’s head of communications Matt David said in a statement, “We partnered with [the conservancy] to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match.”

The world’s last male white northern rhino needs to mate, so the #mosteligiblebachelor 🦏🦏 is now on #Tinder: https://t.co/CxqEUq0vtR pic.twitter.com/l7q7tc7a5A — UN Environment (@UNEP) April 26, 2017

Those who swipe right on Sudan’s profile will be directed to a message with a link where they can donate to help his cause. Sudan currently lives at the conservancy with the other two remaining northern white rhinos, both females. Attempts to breed have not proved successful so far, and doctors have turned to in vitro fertilization, although it’s a serious costly venture.

Financial support remains the biggest challenge to any sort of breeding solution, so Tinder hopes to raise at least $9 million for research and development into the “assisted reproductive techniques” that could potentially save this species.

Humans were responsible for the steep decline in the numbers of the northern whites; this is our chance at redemption. #mosteligiblebachelor pic.twitter.com/yPL14K3NC2 — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) April 25, 2017

Via HuffPost

