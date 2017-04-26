Move Over Unicorn, the Dragon Frappuccino is here!

Are you bummed you didn’t get to try the unicorn frappaccino?

Well there is a new item on the Starbucks secrete menu. Rumor has it the drink came about after baristas reportedly ran out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frappuccino and improvised. There is no official recipe for the new drink, some of those who have tried it think it is a mix of Green Tea Frappuccino, vanilla bean powder, and berry cup swirl. According to TODAY some are claiming the Dragon Frappaccino is to sweet while others find it better than the Unicorn. According to a Starbucks spokesperson, customers can customize their drinks over “170,000 different ways”—as long as you remember the ingredients. Check out how cool and green this one looks below.