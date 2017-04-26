LHS Dog of the Week: Ava

I am only 1 year old and weigh 40 lbs. and before my first birthday I ended up in a shelter. I was only a little girl all alone and there was no one that cared about me and no one to help me. I was very thin and had a non-contagious skin condition that made me lose all of my fur and feel terrible.

Due to my skin condition, I was placed in isolation at the shelter which meant that I was in a tiny cage all by myself day after day. I was there by myself for Christmas and New Years with no family. It would have been easy to give up and my story would have ended then and there, but I was a sweet puppy with hope in the kindness of strangers.

One of the volunteers started to visit me every day and give me medicine and baths, she cared about me and I was so happy to have my first friend. It made me blossom that I was not alone and gave me back my playful, energetic, and loving spirit that was always there no matter the darkness. Every day the volunteer would check on me and care for me and every day I got better. I would be so excited to see her and loved her so much and then one day something wonderful happened.

My friend introduced me to another friend and told me this friend wanted me to live with her until I find my forever home. It was the best day! I was so happy to be out of the shelter and in a home like other doggies, and now all my fur is back and I have gained weight and I feel wonderful.

I am looking for my forever home with my foster mom, so if you like to play, snuggle, go on walks, chase balls, and play with toys, ME TOO! Let’s get together! Maybe you could be my forever family, I promise to love you and be a good girl! Think about giving me a chance to show you what having a sweet, lovable, active girl in your life could be like, you can change a life. Just give me a chance!

Ava is a sweet, loving girl who has an adorable, happy-go-lucky personality despite her rough beginning. She is crate trained, spayed, HW negative, UTD on all vaccinations and micro chipped. She also gets along with other dogs, cats and children. All she needs is you!