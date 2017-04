Talk about fish out of water.

While water skiing on the Tone River near the Kantō region in Japan. Miroku, a member of the Waseda Water skiing Team took a hit from a fish, right in the crotch. I don’t think Miroku was expecting a fish to jump out of the water let alone nail him right in the crotch. the video was posted to twitter and has been viewed over 65,000 times. It’s pretty hilarious, check it out below.