ESPN Expected to Lay off over 100 On-Air Staffers

Lay offs began Wednesday morning at ESPN as the Bristol-based sports network adjusts its media landscape after the loss of millions of cable TV subscribers. The round of lay offs includes on-air staffers from major sports leagues NFL, NHL, and MLB. The news also comes at a time that has left many wondering whether or not the timing was appropriate due to NHL playoffs and just before the NFL draft is set to begin. The major network is looking to work on its online presence and said Wednesday, “On the horizon is more live news video and enhanced video and audio streaming.”

In addition to those 100 on-air staffers, a “limited number of other positions will also be affected,” according to a note sent to all employees on Wednesday morning from ESPN president John Skipper. The lay offs are a result of ESPN shaving costs.

Of those hundred include 17-year NFL reporter, Ed Werder, who was one of the first to announce his departure from the major cable network. You can see more below.

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

I’ll check with Elias but this might be a record number of buzzwords in a “we’re laying off a bunch of people” announcement. pic.twitter.com/TiKXp8xdNH — Barry Petchesky (@barry) April 26, 2017

Driving force behind today's decision is different approach to @SportsCenter with increased emphasis on digital presence. #ESPN — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) April 26, 2017

Well folks, as you can tell by my new Twitter handle, I was also among the cuts today at ESPN. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it's time for the next chapter in my career. — Joe McDonald (@MrMomJoeyMac) April 26, 2017