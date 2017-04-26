Emma Stone Responds to ‘La La Land’ Prom Invite in the Sweetest Way

Better luck next time! You might remember the promposal Jacob Staudenmaier, a student at Arcadia High School in Arizona, created that was very La La Land-inspired. We have to admit, it was pretty good. The kid even looked like Ryan Gosling a bit too. Staudenmaier mentioned in an interview with ABC News, “I saw La La Land and loved it a lot. It was one of my favorite films and I’ve always liked Emma Stone as an actor and I guess that spawned the idea of maybe asking her to the prom.”

Well, Emma Stone did in fact see the promposal and she even wrote a thoughtful note to the student about it. Staudenmaier read it recently on Good Morning America, “Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received. I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote. “Thank you. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”

Jacob still plans on attending prom with his friends and having a good time. Good for you, kid! You can rewatch his promposal below: