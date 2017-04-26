Drunk Man Arrested For Beating Up Silicon Valley’s Crime-Fighting Robot

41-year-old Jason Sylvain was brought in by police after he drunkenly started a fight with a crime-fighting robot known as the Knightscope K5.

He knocked down the robot while it was patrolling a parking lot in Mountain View in Santa Clara, California. Mountain View resident Eamonn Callon said, “I think this is a pretty pathetic incident because it shows how spineless the drunk guys in Silicon Valley really are because they attack a victim who doesn’t even have any arms.”

Meet K-5 —the droid taken down by an alleged drunk man last week. Don't worry, he's back on patrol 🙂 details @abc7newsbayarea at 11 pic.twitter.com/0qthDHONQq — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) April 25, 2017

The K5 reportedly suffered some scratches, but is not worse for wear, and is back patrolling on the streets. Mountain View residents have all had a pretty good laugh at the incident, calling the fight “unfair” since the robot doesn’t have arms, and calling it a “funny situation.”

Sylvain was arrested and booked into jail, and currently faces charges of prowling and public intoxication.

