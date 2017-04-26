Drunk Man Arrested For Beating Up Silicon Valley’s Crime-Fighting Robot

41-year-old Jason Sylvain was brought in by police after he drunkenly started a fight with a crime-fighting robot known as the Knightscope K5.
He knocked down the robot while it was patrolling a parking lot in Mountain View in Santa Clara, California. Mountain View resident Eamonn Callon said, “I think this is a pretty pathetic incident because it shows how spineless the drunk guys in Silicon Valley really are because they attack a victim who doesn’t even have any arms.”
The K5 reportedly suffered some scratches, but is not worse for wear, and is back patrolling on the streets. Mountain View residents have all had a pretty good laugh at the incident, calling the fight “unfair” since the robot doesn’t have arms, and calling it a “funny situation.”
Sylvain was arrested and booked into jail, and currently faces charges of prowling and public intoxication.
Via ABC7