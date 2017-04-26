Dillas Quesadillas Offering FREE Quesadillas To Dallas Residents Today Only!

In celebration of its second location opening, Dillas Quesadillas will be offering free quesadillas to all patrons from 12-2pm and 5:30-7:30pm. Dillas will be accepting donations for the Frisco ISD Education Foundation, with their ultimate goal to raise $5,000.

Dillas specializes in gourmet quesadillas, offering an “American take on a Mexican favorite.” Kyle Gordon conceived and developed the restaurant, saying that “We spent years developing menu items that range from the traditional to the more adventurous, and pride ourselves on using the freshest ingredients to deliver the best flavors in a fast-casual setting. We are excited to share our made-in-house menu with the community of Frisco and hope every time you eat at Dillas, you taste the effort we put into every one of our meals.”

Dillas opened its first location in 2013 at 2008 Midway Road in Plano, and takes its name from a line from the popular film Napoleon Dynamite.

