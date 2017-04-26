Dallas Brides Set To Race Through Deep Ellum This Weekend To Win A Free Wedding

As we all know weddings can be a hassle, sometimes stressful and definitely expensive. However after this weekend, one bride will be able to enjoy her wedding without cost!

This Sunday, Deep Ellum will play host to a free scavenger hunt where brides and grooms and their totally-happy-to-be-there wedding party will race around the neighborhood, meeting vendors and picking up prizes. This event is hosted by Praulia, a bride-to-vendor matchmaking service, and Kwest, an app that builds scavenger hunts in cities. Jen Voecks, founder and CEO of Praulia, says she created Race to the Altar because she wanted to make wedding planning fun again.

“I noticed that there aren’t really any wedding events in Dallas/Fort Worth that are just for brides and bridesmaids, grooms and groomsmen, as well as vendors, to have a good time together while doing something wedding related,” she said. “What better way to explore the city, meet wedding vendors and experience a wedding in one day than via a wedding-themed scavenger hunt.”

Participating vendors include Joy Macarons, Love Pic Love, Steel City Pops, Sensibly Chic Weddings and more. So far 70 tickets have been grabbed and Voecks says she is hoping for 200 attendees. The grand prize winner will receive a custom wedding dress by DressMyWay, worth up to $3,000. The two runners-up will receive an engagement photo session and video packages.

Race to the Altar is this Sunday April 30th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. .