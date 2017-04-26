Chipotle is About to Add A Dessert to the Menu

April 26, 2017 8:25 PM
Filed Under: Bunuelos, Chipotle, Dessert, new menu item

The company will be testing  Buñuelos at the end of the month.

Chipotle announced Tuesday during its investor relations call that the company will be making an addition to its menu. Chipotle plans to offer buñuelos, a traditional Mexican dessert, comprised of fried tortilla strips with honey and cinnamon sugar that’s served with caramel apple dipping sauce. Chipotle CEO Steve Ells said “It’s simple to make and requires us to add just a few additional ingredients… They’re delicious and complement our menu nicely.”

