Central Texas Student Facing Felony Charges After Peeing In Teacher’s Cup

April 26, 2017 6:05 AM By JT
Filed Under: central, High School, local, moody high school, moody isd, student, Teacher, Texas, Urine, waco

A Moody High School student is facing charges of assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant and obstruction or retaliation after he urinated in a drinking cup that belonged to one of his teachers.

The teacher thinks she may have ingested the urine, but is not 100% sure because according to her “the water fountain always tastes funny.”  When students informed her what their classmate had done, she immediately poured out the cup and notified the authorities.

The student was disciplined by the school after principal Andrew Miller reviewed surveillance footage and spoke to students about the incident.  The district’s superintendent Gary Martel said, “Unfortunately, students will make poor decisions at times.  The district cannot keep all poor decisions from happening on our campuses but we will follow district policy so there are consequences and punitive results for those who choose to make bad decisions at school.”

The 16-year-old was taken to the McLennan County juvenile detention center, where all of the charges against him are third-degree felonies.

Via Dallas News

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live