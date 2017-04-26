Central Texas Student Facing Felony Charges After Peeing In Teacher’s Cup

A Moody High School student is facing charges of assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant and obstruction or retaliation after he urinated in a drinking cup that belonged to one of his teachers.

The teacher thinks she may have ingested the urine, but is not 100% sure because according to her “the water fountain always tastes funny.” When students informed her what their classmate had done, she immediately poured out the cup and notified the authorities.

The student was disciplined by the school after principal Andrew Miller reviewed surveillance footage and spoke to students about the incident. The district’s superintendent Gary Martel said, “Unfortunately, students will make poor decisions at times. The district cannot keep all poor decisions from happening on our campuses but we will follow district policy so there are consequences and punitive results for those who choose to make bad decisions at school.”

The 16-year-old was taken to the McLennan County juvenile detention center, where all of the charges against him are third-degree felonies.

Via Dallas News

