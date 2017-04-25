Uber Set to Test Flying Cars in Dallas in Less than 3 Years

Think The Jetsons, now think Dallas . . . Dallas will soon be a test market for flying cars.

San-Francisco based ride sharing service, Uber has announced the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be the first test site for Uber Elevate. In an aggressive six-year plan, Uber unveiled it’s effort to build a network of on-demand flying cars, with the first testing to be done in 2020.

Many are questioning the safety aspects of the flying taxis; however, Uber insists they will have all of the safety concerns ironed out before it releases several aircraft above the Dallas skyline.

“Dallas has a fantastic history with aviation,” Mark Moore, Uber’s engineering director for aviation said. “It’s a very aviation-friendly and forward-thinking city.” With big aviation names such as American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Bell Helicopter all being based in the DFW area, it only makes sense for us to test flying cars.

With this furturistic push, comes new jobs for the local economy. Ft Worth’s Bell Helicopter is one of only five companies working with Uber to develop the aircraft to be used. Also, Dallas-based Real Estate development company Hillwood, will be contracted to build the vertiports (vertical takeoff locations) throughout DFW, focusing on areas of activity, such as Arlington’s entertainment and sports district along with the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

What are your thoughts, is DFW the right market to test flying taxis?