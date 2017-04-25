Texas House Passes Bill That Will Make Lotto Winners Anonymous

Pretty soon lotto winners in Texas will be able to stay incognito.

Texas’ House of Representatives approved by voice vote Monday legislation that would shield the identity of state lottery winners receiving prizes of at least $1 million. Individuals could choose to remain anonymous and to prohibit the release of all personal information to the public under the bill, which now needs only a largely symbolic vote Tuesday to go to the state Senate.

It’s designed to protect lottery winners from unwanted attention, predatory acts, and media scrutiny, while still sharing key information with authorities for tax purposes.

However people who oppose this bill say it takes away the transparency of the Texas Lottery Commission that could lead to skepticism and less ticket sales.