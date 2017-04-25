Nordstrom Is Selling Fake Muddy Jeans

If you’re in the market for a new look for your jeans, specifically a worn down, muddy look, then Nordstrom has you covered.

The fashion retailer describes the new Barracuda Straight Leg jeans as heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans that embody rugged, Americana workwear with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.

The Portuguese made jeans are getting a lot of buzz on social media, primarily because this look will set you back $425.

Mike Rowe from the popular television show “Dirty Jobs” tweeted, “They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic and not iconic.”