If something has the ability to eat you, then it’s probably not a good idea to mess with it.

A man spotted an Asiatic lion in the Gir Forest National Park in India and got a little too wrapped up in watching the king of the jungle. In the clip, the man drives just a few feet away from a lion walking alongside the road. He’s filming the whole thing, with his window down.

Observing animals in the wild can be great, but it’s probably safer with the windows rolled up.