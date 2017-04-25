DeMarcus Ware Signs One-Day Contract And Retires As A Dallas Cowboy

DeMarcus Ware spent nine seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Broncos, where he won his first and only Super Bowl championship in 2016.

A few weeks ago, the 9x Pro Bowler announced his intention to retire, and Ware made a lasting impression by signing a one-day contract with the team he spent the majority of his career with and retired as a member of the Cowboys once again.

Before announcing his retirement, the 35-year-old considered continuing his playing career, but ultimately decided against it. He said, “I sat back and contemplated to myself and said ‘Do I really want to put the pads back on?’ Because I feel like this game is about passion. You can always have the passion for the game, but your body — having great health after football was more important to me when I started thinking about my little 6-year-old son that’s here now and my little 9-year-old daughter.”

You leave a shadow so the ones behind u shine so bright, they cast their own silhouette. #94 pic.twitter.com/g7YNjCjc2R — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) April 24, 2017

Ware was drafted by the Cowboys in 2005 out of Troy University.

Via Fox4

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter