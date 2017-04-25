Chris Pratt Shows off His Impressive Acting Skills with a Bacon Sandwich

April 25, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Acting, Bacon, Bacon Sandwich, BBC Radio, bbc radio 1, Chris Pratt, food, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Interview, Space

As if we needed another reason to like Chris Pratt. The actor was given a challenge on a recent BBC 1 Radio interview where he was asked to act for whatever scenario was thrown at him, but it would revolve around bacon sandwiches. The scenario? To pretend he’s in space and he just realized he’s in love with said bacon sandwich. Pratt shows off his diverse acting skills as well as his ability to do improv. Pratt’s interaction with the sandwich coupled with the ridiculously dramatic music playing in the background will truly make you feel something — including hunger. We like him just a little more because of this.

 

