Banarama, Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Howard Jones, And More! Where Are Your Favorite ’80s Chart Toppers Now?

We recognise the tunes, and in 1984 we would definitely recognise the faces!

Although a little older now, the music from our favorite decade still holds true, now more than ever! Some of our favorite acts have gone by the wayside, while others are still rockin’ like it’s nobody business. What have some of your favorite chart toppers been up to since the ’80s? Scroll down and find out!

Banarama

Siobhan Fahey originally left the group in 1988, but she has plans to reunite with band mates Sarah Dallin and Karen Woodward for a few gigs in November and December.

Miss Fahey is BACK! We're so excited to be going on tour this Nov/Dec 🇬🇧 Sign up to our new website https://t.co/Vzbwvyu5fy #Bananarama2017 pic.twitter.com/JUBpv7RedA — Bananarama Official (@VivaBananarama) April 23, 2017

Dexy’s Midnight Runners

Their classic “Come On Eileen” was released in 1982, and unfortunately the band split in 1986. While frontman Kevin Rowland has attempted to reform the band many times, they never could quite capture the magic they once had. He now regularly DJs across the European club scene.

Howard Jones

He still sports the spiky white locks that made him a heart-throb, and the 40 hit singles in the UK didn’t hurt either. Today, Jones still sports the white locks, and still actively performs,having just completed a tour with the Barenaked Ladies last year.

Thompson Twins

They were not twins, and at one point were actually a quarter, but the Thompson Twins hit it big with “In The Name Of Love,” which charted in both the States and the UK. The group went multiple lineup changes after finding great success, including dropping from a quartet to a trio, and even changing their name altogether in 1993 to “Babble.” Tom Bailey continues to tour as a solo artist, while still performing Twins music, and his ex-wife and former band mate Allannah Currie is a feminist activist who goes by the name of Miss Pokeno, and she describes herself as an “armchair destructivist, dissenter, Sister of Perpetual Resistance and pop star drop-out.”

