Arlington Elementary Student Arrested for Aggravated Assault; Another Brings a Gun

Arlington police was dispatched twice to Short Elementary Tuesday morning, regarding two separate incidents.

In the first incident, a student brought a BB gun to school, showing it off to classmates. The student did use or threaten anyone, but was reported to a teacher. The gun was confiscated by the teacher, without incident.

According to police, the student did not commit a crime by bringing the gun to school. However they could face disciplinary actions from the school, which could include expulsion.

In a separate incident, a student was arrested for aggravated assault after threatening a classmate with a knife. Reports indicate a teacher was able to quickly grab the knife before it was used.

The student was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.