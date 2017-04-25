Arlington Elementary Student Arrested for Aggravated Assault; Another Brings a Gun

April 25, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: arlington, Elementary, School, Short, student, Texas

Arlington police was dispatched twice to Short Elementary Tuesday morning, regarding two separate incidents.

In the first incident, a student brought a BB gun to school, showing it off to classmates. The student did use or threaten anyone, but was reported to a teacher. The gun was confiscated by the teacher, without incident.

According to police, the student did not commit a crime by bringing the gun to school. However they could face disciplinary actions from the school, which could include expulsion.

In a separate incident, a student was arrested for aggravated assault after threatening a classmate with a knife. Reports indicate a teacher was able to quickly grab the knife before it was used.

The student was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live