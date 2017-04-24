Worlds Largest Day Happening in Frisco

Do you and your dog have plans this Saturday?

Well y’all do now. April 29th the worlds largest dog day is taking place at the Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco. You and your furry best friend can take the field and and be apart of all the fun, there will be fun contests, most drool, most fluffy, biggest dog, smallest dog, most owner look alike contest, talent show, grooming lessons. Don’t worry there will be plenty of things for humans to do as well. An attempted Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people dressed as dogs” will be taking place as well. If you don’t own a dog, that’s okay you can still be a part of all the fun, you can even adopt a dog and go home with a new friend.