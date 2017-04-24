They Live! Blockbuster Stores Still Operational In Alaska

Netflix is convenient, sure, but there was absolutely something magical about walking into a Blockbuster Video and walking up and down the aisle finding the perfect movie for the weekend along with your choice of candy and soda.

Unfortunately, Blockbuster had the opportunity to buy Netflix in 2000 for $50 million (Netflix is now worth $60 BILLION) but they passed. That started the downward spiral for the company, leading to its bankruptcy in 2010 and the closing of its last 300 stores in 2013, or so we thought!

Once boasting 9,000 locations worldwide and 60,000 employees, only 12 locations remain, and Kevin Daymude manages one of the last, in Anchorage, Alaska. He said, “I can’t tell you how many business cards I’ve given out to people ‘cause they literally do not believe that I’m from Blockbuster.”

Internet is expensive in Alaska, so the ability to stream is not an option for most, and going to the video store and renting a movie is actually a better deal. Plus, during the cold, dark nights, ging to the store can be a communal experience. “I feel like a lot of the customers just want to come in and feel like they’re someone special. They love the customer service, they love the interaction. The shopping experience of looking for a movie on a screen versus coming in here and seeing literally 10,000 titles, there’s no comparison.”

Via CBS News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter