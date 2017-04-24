Texas Is Gearing Up For The Possibility Of Another Zika Outbreak

As summer approaches, Texas is already gearing up for the possibility of another Zika outbreak along the Rio Grande Valley. The Texas Department of State Health Services is already telling pregnant woman and people with symptoms to get tested.

The fear is that Zika is more likely to affect those in poorer communities. Regional dean of the University of Texas School of Public Health, Joseph McCormick has already expressed concern. Not only that, but Patricia Pena who educates people on the virus says…

“You have a lot of these families who don’t even have money to get rid of their garbage and their houses are infested with all kinds of creatures, including mosquitoes.”

Making matters worse is the lack of healthcare in this area. Unfortunately, most cases of Zika don’t show symptoms, so if you have visited that area or are planning to visit, you might want to get tested.