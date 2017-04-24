Pollo Tropical is Closing All Locations in North Texas and Austin

A sad day it is for Pollo Tropical lovers.

Addison based Fiesta Restaurant Group, owner of the Pollo Tropical restaurant chain announced that it will close all of its locations in Austin, north Texas, and Nashville. 13 stores were closed as of Monday here in north Texas and a total of 30 are set to be closed in Texas, Georgia and Tennessee. Fiesta’s CEO Richard Stockinger said that these closing are part of a renewal and way to help revitalize the company. The company plans to keep 19 stores in business including 2 in Houston and 4 in San Antonio.