People Are Now Dyeing Their Hair To Match The Colors In The Unicorn Frappuccino

You can’t go anywhere without seeing some sort of mention of Starbucks’ wildly popular Unicorn Frappucino. And now, the craze has started to enter our hair salons.
Unicorn Frappuccino hair has arrived, and honestly, it does not look that bad. Magical, even!
🦄🌈🌙✨Unicorn Frappiccino✨🌙🌈🦄 Oh yes we did! This beautiful shineline creation on my friend @friendswithdevils was totally inspired by the super colorful limited edition concoction from @starbucks !!! I used @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color for this look, as well as @brazilianbondbuilder !! I used @colortrak extra long foils to separate my sections with ease. Check out the process on my story before it disappears 💨 #unicornfrappuccino #limecrime #brazilianbondbuilder . . . . . . . . #makeupmania #hairtrend #hairfashion #americansalon #modernsalon #behindthechair #hairlove #hairoftheday #hairporn #beautifulhair #igvideo #hairofinstagram #insiderbeauty #allure #cosmopolitan #hellogiggles #buzzfeedtopknot #buzzfeed #hairtrends #instavid #instagramvideo #votd #instavideo #videogram #videooftheday #bestvideooftheday #beautyvideo
🦄🌈🌙✨Unicorn Frappuccino ✨🌈🦄 @friendswithdevils looks delicious in these @starbucks inspired shades I created using @limecrimemakeup !! There are still a couple tickets left to my class in St. Louis this Sunday at @hairgasmstl ! Check the link in my profile to purchase your spot! #behindthechair #btconeshot_vibrant17 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor17 . . . . . . . #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #modernsalon #americansalon #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #licensedtocreate #coachella #coachellahair #festivalhair #festivalhaircolor #festivalfashion #mermaidhair #unicornhair #rainbowhair #limecrime #starbucks #unicornfrappuccino
🦄🌈✨🌙 Unicorn Frappuccino 🌙✨🌈🦄 I had so much fun creating this look inspired by the @starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino using @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and @brazilianbondbuilder . The best part about this look is that the hair color version is vegan, sugar free, and calorie free. 🙃🌈🦄🌙✨ Check out my video post to see how I created this look! #unicornfrappuccino #behindthechair #btconeshot_vibrant17 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor17 . . . . . . . #modernsalon #americansalon #notchstl #stl #stlouis #thegrovestl #grovestl #hairstl #stlhair #hairstlouis #stlouishairstylist #hairstyliststlouis #stlhairstylist #caitlinfordhair #anthonythebarber916 #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #licensedtocreate #cosmoprof #fiidnt #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #unicornhair #limecrime #limecrimemakeup
UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!. . . . . . makeupmania #hairtrend #hairfashion #americansalon #modernsalon #hairlove #hairoftheday #hairporn #beautifulhair #igvideo #hairofinstagram #insiderbeauty #allure #cosmopolitan #hellogiggles #buzzfeedtopknot #buzzfeed #hairtrends#instavid #instagramvideo #votd #instavideo #videogram #videooftheday #bestvideooftheday #beautyvideo #winnipeg #pulpriothair #winnipeghair #nothingbutpixies
PRESS PLAY ▶▶▶FOR UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO HAIR!!!🦄🦄🦄🦄 . . . makeupmania #hairtrend #hairfashion #americansalon #modernsalon #hairlove #hairoftheday #hairporn #beautifulhair #igvideo #hairofinstagram #insiderbeauty #unicornfrappacino #cosmopolitan #hellogiggles #buzzfeedtopknot #buzzfeed #hairtrends#instavid #instagramvideo #instavideo #videogram #videooftheday #bestvideooftheday #beautyvideo #winnipeg #pulpriothair #winnipeghair #frappacinohair #frappacino #starbucks
Via Cosmopolitan