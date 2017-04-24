People Are Now Dyeing Their Hair To Match The Colors In The Unicorn Frappuccino

April 24, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Blue, Color, dyed, Hair, Pink, Rainbow, Starbucks, unicorn, Unicorn Frappuccino

You can’t go anywhere without seeing some sort of mention of Starbucks’ wildly popular Unicorn Frappucino. And now, the craze has started to enter our hair salons.

Unicorn Frappuccino hair has arrived, and honestly, it does not look that bad. Magical, even!

🦄🌈🌙✨Unicorn Frappiccino✨🌙🌈🦄 Oh yes we did! This beautiful shineline creation on my friend @friendswithdevils was totally inspired by the super colorful limited edition concoction from @starbucks !!! I used @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color for this look, as well as @brazilianbondbuilder !! I used @colortrak extra long foils to separate my sections with ease. Check out the process on my story before it disappears 💨 #unicornfrappuccino #limecrime #brazilianbondbuilder . . . . . . . . #makeupmania #hairtrend #hairfashion #americansalon #modernsalon #behindthechair #hairlove #hairoftheday #hairporn #beautifulhair #igvideo #hairofinstagram #insiderbeauty #allure #cosmopolitan #hellogiggles #buzzfeedtopknot #buzzfeed #hairtrends #instavid #instagramvideo #votd #instavideo #videogram #videooftheday #bestvideooftheday #beautyvideo

A post shared by St Louis – Hairstylist (@caitlinfordhair) on

🦄🌈✨🌙 Unicorn Frappuccino 🌙✨🌈🦄 I had so much fun creating this look inspired by the @starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino using @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and @brazilianbondbuilder . The best part about this look is that the hair color version is vegan, sugar free, and calorie free. 🙃🌈🦄🌙✨ Check out my video post to see how I created this look! #unicornfrappuccino #behindthechair #btconeshot_vibrant17 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor17 . . . . . . . #modernsalon #americansalon #notchstl #stl #stlouis #thegrovestl #grovestl #hairstl #stlhair #hairstlouis #stlouishairstylist #hairstyliststlouis #stlhairstylist #caitlinfordhair #anthonythebarber916 #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #licensedtocreate #cosmoprof #fiidnt #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #unicornhair #limecrime #limecrimemakeup

A post shared by St Louis – Hairstylist (@caitlinfordhair) on

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96

A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on

Via Cosmopolitan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live