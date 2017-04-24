McDonald’s Employees Aren’t Thrilled With Their New Monochrome Black And Gray Uniforms

McDonald’s recently underwent a complete overhaul on it’s employees’ uniforms, hiring top designers Bindu Rivas and Waraire Boswell to completely makeover their staffs. The two have worked with Ryan Gosling, Bruno Mars, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell, as well as athletes Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, although none of that matters to some employees, who are not exactly lovin’ their new unis.

In fact, a third of the chain’s employees don’t like their new uniforms, comparing them to the clothes worn in the Hunger Games, or by those working on the “Death Star” in Star Wars.

Hey @McDonalds . About your new uniforms. Did you get your inspiration from the First Order? pic.twitter.com/uk6iIFZz74 — afifah (@fifahzulkifli) April 22, 2017

The new maccas uniforms are the lovechild of George Orwell's 1984 and stussy's latest line. All Branding, all Grey, all McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/jtNQy62eMd — PatYounis (@PatYounis) April 23, 2017

McDonald's embraces dystopian future with bleak new uniforms https://t.co/SXG7evRMOo pic.twitter.com/cPGKy6d4Ve — UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 22, 2017

Boswell, however, feels the uniforms offer a “greater level of confidence,” and even has experience in the fast food industry, having worked at a California McDonald’s previously. He said, “Individuality is important to McDonald’s restaurant employees, and the new collections were designed to bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to social environment.”

Check out how our uniforms have changed over the years to keep our teams looking and feeling their best! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pCcRwaM6B4 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 20, 2017

McDonald’s has plans to outfit all of its 850,000 employees in the new digs, which focus on “comfort, fit, functionality and contemporary professionalism.”

Via Refinery29

