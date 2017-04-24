McDonald’s Employees Aren’t Thrilled With Their New Monochrome Black And Gray Uniforms

McDonald’s recently underwent a complete overhaul on it’s employees’ uniforms, hiring top designers Bindu Rivas and Waraire Boswell to completely makeover their staffs. The two have worked with Ryan Gosling, Bruno Mars, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell, as well as athletes Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, although none of that matters to some employees, who are not exactly lovin’ their new unis.
In fact, a third of the chain’s employees don’t like their new uniforms, comparing them to the clothes worn in the Hunger Games, or by those working on the “Death Star” in Star Wars.
Boswell, however, feels the uniforms offer a “greater level of confidence,” and even has experience in the fast food industry, having worked at a California McDonald’s previously. He said, “Individuality is important to McDonald’s restaurant employees, and the new collections were designed to bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to social environment.”
McDonald’s has plans to outfit all of its 850,000 employees in the new digs, which focus on “comfort, fit, functionality and contemporary professionalism.”
Via Refinery29