McDonald’s Employees Aren’t Thrilled With Their New Monochrome Black And Gray Uniforms

April 24, 2017 8:58 AM By JT
Filed Under: bindu rivas, employees, Fast Food, Hunger Games, makeover, mcdonald's, Sci-Fi, uniforms, Waraire Boswell

McDonald’s recently underwent a complete overhaul on it’s employees’ uniforms, hiring top designers Bindu Rivas and Waraire Boswell to completely makeover their staffs.  The two have worked with Ryan Gosling, Bruno Mars, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell, as well as athletes Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, although none of that matters to some employees, who are not exactly lovin’ their new unis.

In fact, a third of the chain’s employees don’t like their new uniforms, comparing them to the clothes worn in the Hunger Games, or by those working on the “Death Star” in Star Wars. 

Boswell, however, feels the uniforms offer a “greater level of confidence,” and even has experience in the fast food industry, having worked at a California McDonald’s previously.  He said, “Individuality is important to McDonald’s restaurant employees, and the new collections were designed to bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to social environment.”

McDonald’s has plans to outfit all of its 850,000 employees in the new digs, which focus on “comfort, fit, functionality and contemporary professionalism.”

Via Refinery29

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live