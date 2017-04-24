Man Electrocutes Friend Playing Real Life Game Of QWOP

Everybody remember QWOP? This computer game challenged the user to manipulate the legs of a running as he sprinted down a track. You used the keys Q, W, O, and P to try and run as far as you could before crashing.

It’s a fun way to waste time without hurting anybody else, unless you are YouTuber James Hobson, star of the channel The Hacksmith.

Hobson and his team modified some of the equipment used in electro-shock therapy and attached it to a keyboard. Using the same Q, W, O, and P keys, a “gentle” shock was sent to Hobson with the hopes of mimicking the movements and actions of the QWOP runner.

Depending on how you interpret the word, it was a great “success!”

