Ketchup Flavored Pringles Are Finally Making Their Way To The United States

Ketchup-flavored potato chips have been a longtime staple in the snack game for our friendly neighbors up north in Canada. For whatever reason, the market for ketchup potato chips hasn’t found its way down south…until now.

Snack blogger “candyhunting” recently posted a picture of a tin of ketchup-flavored Pringles found at a CVS pharmacy in the States, with many fans tweeting about finding the snacks at stores in D.C., New York, Maryland, and Delaware.

Ketchup Pringles are now out in the US! These have previously been released in Europe and Canada. Found them at CVS. A post shared by @candyhunting on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Yes these are ketchup chips. A rare find unless you're from Canada. Excited to try these. Thanks @Pringles! pic.twitter.com/MHBR3n0rZ2 — Brian Moretti (@thebrianmoretti) April 21, 2017

Pringles has all but confirmed the chips, too, tweeting a fan to look for them in stores in Houston soon!

@Lkayy90 We're delighted you enjoyed them! Be sure to keep an eye out at stores near you. Thanks for being a fan! — Pringles (@Pringles) April 9, 2017

Ketchup isn’t listed among the flavors on Pringles’ website, and they don’t have any info on where to buy them, so if you want to try these ketchup-flavored chips, best keep a watchful eye in the snack aisle at all times!

