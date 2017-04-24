Ketchup Flavored Pringles Are Finally Making Their Way To The United States

Ketchup-flavored potato chips have been a longtime staple in the snack game for our friendly neighbors up north in Canada. For whatever reason, the market for ketchup potato chips hasn’t found its way down south…until now.
Snack blogger “candyhunting” recently posted a picture of a tin of ketchup-flavored Pringles found at a CVS pharmacy in the States, with many fans tweeting about finding the snacks at stores in D.C., New York, Maryland, and Delaware.
Pringles has all but confirmed the chips, too, tweeting a fan to look for them in stores in Houston soon!
Ketchup isn’t listed among the flavors on Pringles’ website, and they don’t have any info on where to buy them, so if you want to try these ketchup-flavored chips, best keep a watchful eye in the snack aisle at all times!
