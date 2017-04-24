Frito-Lay Issues Recall Of Various Potato Chips Due To Presence Of Salmonella

A potential presence of Salmonella has forced the Plano-based Frito-Lay to issue a recall on several of its products.

The recall includes Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips after the supplier issued a recall of the seasoning blend, including the jalapeno blend, that potentially could contain Salmonella. While Salmonella was not found in the seasonings supplied to Frito-Lay, they decided to issue a recall out of caution.

A recall has been issued for Frito Lay Kettle Jalapeno chips. Please see image for details. pic.twitter.com/mQRYCYH1ni — Laurel Grocery (@LaurelGrocery) April 22, 2017

The following products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package have bene recalled:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

The following multipack products that have a “use by” date of JUN 20, as well as a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 have also been recalled:

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

The FDA advises customers who have purchased these products not to consume them. Anyone with more questions or seeking more information can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visit http://www.jalapenochiprecall.com.

