Cowboys Cornerback Anthony Brown recently debuted his brand new tattoo on Instagram, which he quickly deleted after taking an absolute beating from the entire internet for it.

Brown tattooed a potato chip on his shoulder, along with the number “189,” to represent the position of the draft he was selected. Do you get it? He has a “chip on his shoulder!”

It's official. The #Cowboys need to draft a #CB at 28. Anthony Brown's tattoo is release-worthy. pic.twitter.com/LhnwV0IEXu — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 21, 2017

Of course, the internet had a field day with his new tat.

What possess a man to request sour cream and cheddar ruffle chip as a tattoo — Sad! Fake News! (@TerrellChuggs) April 21, 2017

Wait … so he said " put an actual lays chip on my shoulder " and the tattoo artist said " that's a fire idea !!" ? — QuantumLeapFitness (@ZEUSofQLF) April 21, 2017

Did I see potato chip tattoo'd on a man's shoulder? pic.twitter.com/z6yO2qDDQd — Tre (@tblack) April 21, 2017

The money ain't that important to me man. You come in telling me to tattoo a potato chip on ya shoulder, we gon sit and talk a minute. — PlayMeSumPimpinMane (@WhtWudJacksonDo) April 21, 2017

That's a perfect ass potato chip tho. That's one of those chips you take a second to marvel at before you eat it like wow look at God's work — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) April 21, 2017

Via BroBible

