Couple’s Batman-Themed Pregnancy Announcement is a Geek’s Dream

For being serious Batman fans, this is the ULTIMATE wedding announcement we’ve seen. Originally found on Reddit, user ocularis01 shared the great news that him and his wife were expecting a “sidekick” to join the team. The picture shows the user dressed as Batman with his head bowed down as his wife, dressed as Batgirl, holding up a Robin onesie.

As ocularis01 explains in a comment, the couple’s costumes are a huge hit at local children’s events from fundraisers to birthday parties.

By far, one of the best pregnancy announcements we’ve seen!