Couple’s Batman-Themed Pregnancy Announcement is a Geek’s Dream

April 24, 2017 2:40 PM
For being serious Batman fans, this is the ULTIMATE wedding announcement we’ve seen. Originally found on Reddit, user ocularis01 shared the great news that him and his wife were expecting a “sidekick” to join the team. The picture shows the user dressed as Batman with his head bowed down as his wife, dressed as Batgirl, holding up a Robin onesie.

As ocularis01 explains in a comment, the couple’s costumes are a huge hit at local children’s events from fundraisers to birthday parties.

By far, one of the best pregnancy announcements we’ve seen!

My wife and I have a sidekick on the way from pics

