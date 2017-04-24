Anthony Bourdain HATES The Unicorn Frappuccino, Says It’s The “Perfect Nexus Of Awfulness”

The Unicorn Frappuccino has come and gone for now, and while it seems the entire world was obsessed with Starbuck’s liquid sugar, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was not among them.

In an interview with Town & Country, Bourdain described the drink as “four things I hate all in one sentence: Starbucks, unicorns, and the colors pink and purple. Also a Frappuccino! It’s the perfect nexus of awfulness. Just add pumpkin spice to that mix, and you can nuke the whole country.”

Bourdain also took shots at Kobe Beef Sliders, because “No one who orders a Kobe slider wants the unctuous, fatty experience of ordering a Kobe steak. What they want is bragging rights in front of their princes of douchedom around them so they can all high five. It’s part of the “bro” culture I find troubling.”

Via Town & Country

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter