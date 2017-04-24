Amber Heard & Elon Musk Are Dating

Less than a year ago, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard started a very painful divorce process. Needles to say, but things got ugly very quickly.

However, it looks like Amber Heard is ready to move on with Elon Musk.

The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. There’s been hand-holding, zip lining, and even a rumor that Amber wants to marry Musk. But nothing confirms a good relationship rumor like Instagram!

Amber posted a pic of herself with Elon Musk. It looks like the two are having dinner at a pretty swanky restaurant. Not to mention, she planted a big ole kiss right on his cheek.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple.