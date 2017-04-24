A Death Metal Cover Of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”

We love Dolly Parton! Heck, everybody love Dolly Parton. She’s extremely talented. She plays somewhere in the neighborhood of twenty different instruments. She writes music. She’s a great actress. Not to mention we hear she’s the nicest person on Earth.

Now, we could probably list off another hundred reasons why we love Dolly Parton, but we don’t have all day. We will just say that her music is so great it can cross genres, even heavy metal.

Ladies and gents, this is the best mashup you will hear all day. We give you Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” done in the key of death metal!!!

Seriously, we can’t stop laughing! This is greatness.