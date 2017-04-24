12-Year-Old Boy Drives 800 Miles Before Police Stop Him

If you did a double take when reading this title, we can confirm, yes, it really happened. A 12-year-old boy was on a mission to drive from one side of Australia to the other. He surprisingly was about a third of the way through his journey (just about 800 miles) before police stopped him. The car was initially stopped because the car’s bumper was dragging along the road. That’s when police discovered the driver was a kid.

The police said in a report, “Officers from Broken Hill highway patrol stopped a motor vehicle on the Barrier Highway due to defects which made the vehicle hazardous. Checks revealed the driver to be a 12-year-old boy travelling from Kendall, NSW, on his way to Perth.”

Detective inspector, Kim Fehon, said the boy’s parents have collected their son and are expected to arrive back in the town of Kendall Monday afternoon. Fehon added the car had suffered some damage: “So it appears the boy did have an accident while driving.”

One thing is for sure…that car had to be incredibly fuel-efficient if he did not stop for gas.