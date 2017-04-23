Top 10 Nature Trails for Hiking in Dallas

Turns out you don’t have to go very far to find the best nature trails in the DFW area.

D Magazine has published a list of the top 10 best nature trails for hiking and biking here in the area. One writer went out of his way to find the best trails in the area after hearing many of us in the area say there is no nature in the area. Well guess what, there’s more nature around us than we think. Here in the area we are surrounded by creeks, trails and forests. Check out the list of the best hiking trials below. Might not have to go as far as you think.

Spring Creek Forest in Garland



Cedar Ridge Nature Center in South Dallas

Arbor Hills Nature Center in Plano

Trinity River Audubon Center in South Dallas

Dogwood Canyon in Cedar Hill

The Buckeye Trail in Southeast Dallas

Scyene Overlook/Piedmont Ridge in Southeast Dallas

Spring Creek Nature Area in Richardson

Oak Point in Plano

Oak Cliff Nature Preserve in Oak Cliff