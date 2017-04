Every bowler wants to bowl a perfect game, and many never can, but Ben Ketola can. At an alley in Cortland, New York, Ketola broke the world record for fastest perfect game.

He ran across each lane nailing strike after strike, and managed to bowl a perfect game in 86.9 seconds. Ketola is normally a good bowler, averaging 225, but this feat is on another level. No doubt he’s a prospect for a lot of pro teams.

Check out the video above.

Via Mashable