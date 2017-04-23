The Avatar Sequels Officially Have a Set Release Date

April 23, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Avatar sequels, FOX, James Cameron

The only thing we’ve heard about the Avatar sequels lately is that they keep getting pushed back.

Avatar land is set to open next month at Disney World in Orlando Florida. While we patiently wait for those doors to open, we will have to wait a little bit longer for the next film. Fox Studios and James Cameron took to Facebook to officially announce the release dates of the next 4 Avatar sequels. “Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels. The journey continues December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025!”

Can you wait till 2020 for the next Avatar?

