Ezekiel Elliotts Mom Just Owned an Internet Troll on Twitter

April 23, 2017 7:55 AM
Don’t be talkin bad about Zeke on Twitter or his mama might come after you.

On Friday night a Twitter that goes by SEC Exposed brought up an older Tweet by Ezekiel Elliot back in 2015 after receiving a parking ticket on campus. A user tweeted “I’ll start here: how did Ezekiel Elliott afford this car at OSU?” Soon after mama Elliot caught wind and fired back with a perfeccrt answer. “Because he had two working parents who afforded it. you act like that’s a Bentley. every Black athlete isn’t from the ghetto Jimmy.” Even online, mama bears be fightin for their cubs.

