University Vending Machine Sells Condoms, Plan B, Lubricants and Pregnancy Tests

The University of California, Davis campus has a new vending machine that isn’t selling snacks or drinks; instead, it dispenses sexual health items.

The newest vending machine offers students the morning after pill along with a wide assortment of other contraceptive items, such as: condoms, lubricants and pregnancy tests.

The machine, located in the Activities and Recreation facility is accessible to students all day, except when the building is closed between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., which ironically enough is when college students would most likely use the machine.

University medical staff supports the idea and says “this provides and option to reduce the risk of pregnancy.”

Students feel the machine is useful, convenient and best of all – won’t give any dirty looks or make snide comments.