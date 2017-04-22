TIME’s List Of 100 Most Influential People: Ryan Reynolds, James Corden, President Trump And Others

TIME Magazine just released their annual list of the 100 Most Influential People across all spectrum of the arts, sports, fashion and politics.

As in years past, the list includes “Presidents and Prime Ministers, CEOs and celebrities,” as well as those who do not fall under the accepted definitions of “famous,” but are world renown for their contributions to society thanks to the, “power of their inventions, the scale of their ambitions, [and] the genius of their solutions to problems that no one before them could solve.”

Each of the 100 influencers had a special summary written of their accomplishments and power that was composed by an expert in their field; or a close peer associated with the person.

Here are some of the people on the list, along with those who wrote about them:

Ivanka Trump (by Wendi Murdoch)

Jordan Peele (by Barry Jenkins)

Emma Stone (by Brie Larson)

Ed Sheeran (by Taylor Swift)

Alicia Keys (by Kerry Washington)

Ryan Reynolds (by Helen Mirren)

Donald Glover (by Tina Fey)

Margot Robbie (by Martin Scorsese)

Sarah Paulson (by Cate Blanchett)

James Corden (by Elton John)

Donald Trump (by Paul Ryan)

Kim Jong Un (by Christopher Hill)

Vladimir Putin (by Mikhail Gorbachev)

Pope Francis (by Cardinal Blase J. Cupich)

LeBron James (by Rita Dove)

Tom Brady (by Conan O’Brien)

RuPaul (by Naomi Campbell)

Viola Davis (by Meryl Streep)

You can see the full list here!

Source: TIME

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.