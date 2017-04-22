The X-Files Is Coming Back (Again)!

Awwww, yeah! The X-Files is returning to FOX.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are officially returning as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully for ten new episodes. According to FOX President David Madden…

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide…the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”



And of course both David and Gillian made the announcement Twitter official:

It looks like the two will start filming new episodes sometime this summer.

