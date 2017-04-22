Target Is Turning Shopping Carts into Mario Karts and This Doesn’t Seem Dangerous at All

Target has decided to take its promoting literally and we may or may not be ready for this. In the spirit of the new release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, Target has decided to turn their shopping carts into you guessed it, Mario Karts. What could possibly go wrong, right? More than 650 Target stores in the U.S. are getting decked out with Mario Kart-inspired decorations and even a starting line-like entrance complete with black-and-white checkers and music. The promotion starts this weekend but we really can’t wait to hear what chaos came out of this on Monday. Who knows, maybe Target will hire extra security for this?

The promotion is only for limited time or whenever the wreckage is too much for Target to handle, as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes out April 28. Happy shopping!