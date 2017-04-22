New Video Shows American Airlines Flight Attendant Confrontation Over Mother With Stroller

In an American Airlines jet last night at San Francisco International Airport, apparently a mother was balancing her twins and a stroller. According to a passenger, when the lady tried to store the stroller, an annoyed flight attendant “violently” grabbed the stroller, and struck the mother (and almost hit one of her twins). In reaction, the woman started to cry uncontrollably.

That’s when the above video comes into play. Watch it and come to your own conclusion!

There are always two sides to every story: and it’s not clear if the flight attendant deliberately hit the mother with the stroller…or if it was an accident. Allegedly, the male passenger who stood up in the video was threatening the flight attendant who initially grabbed the stroller/struck the mother.

Apparently the flight attendant was “removed from duty,” and American Airlines said, “What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers.”

Even though it seems the damage has already been done, at least the mother and her children were given first class seats on a later flight.

