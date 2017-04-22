Erin Moran, Happy Days Star has Died

According to TMZ, Indiana authorities received a call just after 4pm this afternoon reporting an “unresponsive female.” First responders arrived on scene to find Erin Moran dead.

Moran best known for her stardom on “Happy Days” as Joanie, the younger sister of Ron Howard’s character.

She went on to be cast for roles in “Joanie Loves Chachi” and “Murder, She Wrote” among others.

It’s reported after those happier days, a combination of drinking, odd behavior and a loss of money landed her in a trailer park in Indiana.

Moran was 56, at this time no other details have been released about her death.