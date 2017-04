On Thursdays episode of The Price is Right, some viewers spotted a blur in the audience.

Everyone on who makes it in to the Price is Right studio bringsĀ their own handmade shirts. Well these two took it a bit far, so far as the front row. The shirts read “Two in the Plinko, One in the Stinko”. Thankfully though the show is pre-taped and the crew were able to catch it. Half way through the show they even taped the guys shirts to cover up the wording. Check out the photo below.