It’s official: Ronda Rousey and longtime boyfriend Travis Browne are engaged. The couple told TMZ they made it official on a trip to New Zealand. Rousey said Browne proposed to her in New Zealand “about a week ago,” and she accepted. She said while they are hoping for a wedding soon, there’s no official date yet. The UFC fighter apparently proposed to Rousey under a waterfall (how romantic).

See Rousey rocking her new ring below.