Netflix: What’s Coming And Going In May

If you’re a procrastinator like I am, you better get moving and watch those movies and television shows on your Netflix “My List”…because some of them might be going away soon!

For instance, if your kids are lulled by the first Jurassic Park movies, those will be going away soon. And if your “go-to” sitcom is Scrubs, that’s on its way out, too. As for your Stephen King fare: Thinner and Cujo? Ditto.

But in true Netflix fashion, as soon as something leaves…there’s always something new to take its place! You can take a run with Forrest Gump starting in May…or have a fix of Tarantino with Inglourious Basterds. You can even hang out with Doctor Strange…or binge on the freshest season of House of Cards…at the end of the month, too.

Check out the full list below!

What’s Coming To Netflix In May 2017

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

Kazoops!: Season 3

Sense8: Season 2

Simplemente Manu NNa

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1

The Last Kingdom: Season 2

The Mars Generation

May 6

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 7

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

May 8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

May 10

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

May 11

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1

Anne with an E: Season 1

Get Me Roger Stone

Master of None: Season 2

Mindhorn

Sahara

May 15

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

May 16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

May 18

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

May 19

BLAME!

Laerte-se

The Keepers: Season 1

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3

May 21

What’s With Wheat (2017)

May 22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

Dig Two Graves (2014)

May 24

Southpaw (2015)

May 26

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

War Machine

May 28

Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

May 29

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

May 30

F is for Family: Season 2

House of Cards: Season 5

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust

What’s Leaving Netflix In May 2017

May 1

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

May 2

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4

Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3

Scrubs: Season 1 – 9

May 5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

May 7

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

May 11

American Dad! Season 8

May 15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

May 17

American Dad! Season 9 & 10

May 19

Step Up

May 26

Graceland: Season 1 – 3

