Kathie Lee Gifford Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Her Hatred Of Bill Nye The Science Guy

Bill Nye the Science Guy is headed back to television: he’s revamped the twenty year-old show for Netflix, which starts on April 21st.

As most celebs do, they do the interview tour: hitting all the talk shows to discuss their upcoming project. Bill Nye recently made an appearance on Today: where he sat in-studio with Kathie Lee Gifford answering all kinds of science questions. Meanwhile, Hoda was among the fans giving them a science quiz.

Hoda would ask the questions, the fan would inevitably get the answer wrong, and Today would cut back to Bill Nye and Kathie Lee to answer the question correctly.

It’s a great segment…except for Kathie Lee: who simply can’t hide her hatred of Bill Nye! On top of the fact that she won’t really let him talk, you can actually see her rolling her eyes. Toward the end of the segment, she actually cuts him off mid sentence to say they’re running out of time!

You can watch the video above. Rude!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.