Here’s How You Can Get A $1.00 Sandwich At Jimmy John’s

Leave it to my pal Tiney Ricciardi at GuideLive to uncover some of the most amazing deals around! And this one is a doozy.

Tuesday, May 2nd is “Customer Appreciation Day” at Jimmy John’s (you know: the “freaky fast” guys on those funny commercials we run?). Participating Jimmy John’s locations (you can check out the list here) are celebrating by selling some of their subs for only $1 on that day between the hours of 4:00pm and 8:00pm.

A few head’s ups, though:

Only in-store: it doesn’t apply to delivery or pick-up.

Sandwiches #1-#6 only (“Slims” and BLT).

For the carb-conscious, you can upgrade to a lettuce wrap (called an “Unwich”).

You might have to pay a little extra for wheat bread.

Only one sandwich at a time…but…you can bring a group to the store; or go through the line as many times as you’d like.

YUM!

Source: GuideLive

